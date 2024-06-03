1/2 Kopek 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1407 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (25) UNC (121) AU (28) XF (6) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (6) MS64 (49) MS63 (23) MS62 (10) MS61 (1) AU58 (10) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) PF65 (3) PF64 (7) PF63 (5) PF62 (1) PF61 (1) DETAILS (4) RD (10) RB (61) BN (33) Service NGC (95) ННР (3) PCGS (10) RNGA (6)

