Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1916 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1916 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,400,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (191)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1407 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 42376 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 16934 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS65 RD RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS65 RD RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1916 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

