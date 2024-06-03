1/2 Kopek 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,400,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1916
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (191)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1407 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
