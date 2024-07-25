1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1909 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63368 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (105) AU (32) XF (17) VF (5) No grade (29) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (2) MS65 (14) MS64 (22) MS63 (15) MS62 (9) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (7) AU55 (7) AU53 (2) AU50 (6) XF45 (3) VF30 (1) PF65 (3) PF62 (1) RD (1) RB (16) BN (60) Service ННР (19) NGC (41) RNGA (5) CGC (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (11)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

AURORA (8)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (15)

Empire (5)

Imperial Coin (32)

Katz (15)

Marciniak (1)

MS67 (9)

MUNZE (8)

Niemczyk (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numis.be (2)

Numisbalt (14)

Numismatica Ferrarese (2)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Rare Coins (6)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (11)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (13)

Russiancoin (24)

SINCONA (2)

Stare Monety (1)

Stephen Album (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (1)