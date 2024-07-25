Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 49,500,010
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1909
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (196)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1909 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63368 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (11)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- AURORA (8)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (15)
- Empire (5)
- Imperial Coin (32)
- Katz (15)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (9)
- MUNZE (8)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis.be (2)
- Numisbalt (14)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (11)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (13)
- Russiancoin (24)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 10 PLN
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
