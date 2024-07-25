Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 49,500,010

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (196)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1909 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63368 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (11)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (15)
  • Empire (5)
  • Imperial Coin (32)
  • Katz (15)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (9)
  • MUNZE (8)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis.be (2)
  • Numisbalt (14)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (11)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (13)
  • Russiancoin (24)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 10 PLN
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1909 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/2 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search