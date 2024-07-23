1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1914 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24989 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (118) AU (23) XF (10) No grade (19) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (10) MS64 (29) MS63 (15) MS62 (5) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) PF64 (8) PF63 (3) DETAILS (1) RD (8) RB (39) BN (29) Service PCGS (6) NGC (34) ННР (15) RNGA (14) CGC (2)

