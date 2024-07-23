Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,000,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1914
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (187)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1914 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24989 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (29)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (11)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (12)
- Empire (5)
- Heritage (3)
- Imperial Coin (14)
- Katz (14)
- Künker (2)
- MS67 (3)
- MUNZE (12)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (9)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (5)
- RND (5)
- Russian Heritage (25)
- Russiancoin (9)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search