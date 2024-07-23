Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,000,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (187)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1914 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24989 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (29)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (11)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (12)
  • Empire (5)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (14)
  • Katz (14)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (12)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • RND (5)
  • Russian Heritage (25)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1914 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/2 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search