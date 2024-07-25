Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1913 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1913
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (193)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1913 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (10)
- AURORA (17)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (8)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (5)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (20)
- Katz (22)
- MS67 (6)
- MUNZE (8)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (14)
- Rare Coins (9)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (4)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (11)
- Russiancoin (37)
- SINCONA (1)
- Via (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search