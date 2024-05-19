1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1900 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (21) AU (12) XF (6) VF (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (7) MS64 (6) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) PF65 (3) PF64 (1) PF63 (2) RB (11) BN (10) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (15) ННР (8) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (2)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (17)

Niemczyk (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (9)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stare Monety (1)