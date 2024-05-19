Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1900
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz)
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1900 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
