Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1900 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (17)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1900 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/2 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search