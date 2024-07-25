1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1912 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.

