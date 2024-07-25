Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,000,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (457)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1912 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

