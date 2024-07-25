Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1912 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 28,000,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1912
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (457)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1912 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.
