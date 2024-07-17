1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1898 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 968 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 450. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (96) AU (41) XF (25) VF (2) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (5) MS64 (20) MS63 (23) MS62 (12) MS61 (2) MS60 (3) AU58 (12) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (4) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) RB (32) BN (32) Service ННР (8) RNGA (3) NGC (42) PCGS (9)

