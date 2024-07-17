Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1898 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 968 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 450. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2700 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 RB ННР
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

