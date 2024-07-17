Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1898 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1898 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 968 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 450. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (13)
- AURORA (13)
- BAC (13)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (4)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (23)
- Katz (20)
- Künker (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- MS67 (5)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (10)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (12)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Rauch (5)
- RedSquare (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (4)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2700 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 RB ННР
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search