Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Pattern 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Pattern 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,3 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint". This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
3956 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
4415 $
Price in auction currency 3901 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

