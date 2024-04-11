Pattern 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint". This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (10) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (8) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) RB (1) BN (5) Service NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (8)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (5)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (7)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (2)