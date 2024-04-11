Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,3 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint". This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (5)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
3956 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
4415 $
Price in auction currency 3901 EUR
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search