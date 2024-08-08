Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1898 (АГ). Alignment of the sides 180 degrees (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Alignment of the sides 180 degrees
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 4,3 g
- Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 52,378,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1898 with mark (АГ). Alignment of the sides 180 degrees. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1027 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place April 19, 2016.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
