5 Roubles 1898 (АГ). Alignment of the sides 180 degrees (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1898 with mark (АГ). Alignment of the sides 180 degrees. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1027 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place April 19, 2016.

Сondition XF (1)