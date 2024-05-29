Pattern 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint". Copper-Nickel (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint". Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1023 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 19,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)