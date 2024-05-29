Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint". Copper-Nickel (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,2 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint". Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1023 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 19,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
10853 $
Price in auction currency 10001 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

