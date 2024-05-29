Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint". Copper-Nickel (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,2 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint". Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1023 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 19,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
10853 $
Price in auction currency 10001 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
6600 $
Price in auction currency 6600 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1898 "Berlin Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search