Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech". Copper (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper (0,9)
- Weight null g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Medal
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search