Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech". Gold (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Gold
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search