Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1898 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917.". With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917". (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917".
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1898 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917.", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search