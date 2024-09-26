Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1898 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917.". With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917". (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917".

Obverse Rouble 1898 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917." With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917". - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1898 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917." With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917". - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1898
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1898 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917.", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
