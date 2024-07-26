Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1898 (**) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1898 (**) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1898 (**) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Brussels
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1898 with mark (**). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Brussels Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2220 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 26,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1898 (**) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

