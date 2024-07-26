Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1898 (**) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Brussels
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1898 with mark (**). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Brussels Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2220 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 26,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price


Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price


Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price


Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price


Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price


Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price


Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price


Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price


Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
