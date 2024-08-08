Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 4,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 52,378,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1680) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1898 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Bruun Rasmussen - August 4, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 2700 DKK
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - July 3, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU50 NGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
To auction
Russia 5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

