Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1898 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 4,3 g
- Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 52,378,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1680) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1898 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
395 $
Price in auction currency 2700 DKK
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU50 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Search