Rouble 1898. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1898 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 65,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
5750 $
Price in auction currency 5750 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
68064 $
Price in auction currency 65000 CHF
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
