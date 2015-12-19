Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1898. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Rouble 1898 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1898 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1898 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 65,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Rouble 1898 at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
5750 $
Price in auction currency 5750 USD
Russia Rouble 1898 at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
68064 $
Price in auction currency 65000 CHF
Russia Rouble 1898 at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1898 at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1898 at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1898 at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1898 at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
