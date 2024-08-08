10 Roubles 1898 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1898 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50103 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2021.

