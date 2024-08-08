Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1898 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1898 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Roubles 1898 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (537)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1898 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50103 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2021.

Russia 10 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1898 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

