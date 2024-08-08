Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1898 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (537)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1898 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50103 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1131 $
Price in auction currency 97500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
