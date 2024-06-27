Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,010,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1898 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 810 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (21)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (10)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (8)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • RND (6)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
******
