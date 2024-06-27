Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,010,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1898 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 810 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (10)
- AURORA (21)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (10)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (3)
- Haljak coin auction (3)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (3)
- MS67 (8)
- MUNZE (1)
- NIKO (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numisor (2)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (11)
- RND (6)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search