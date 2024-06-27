10 Kopeks 1898 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1898 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 810 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (75) AU (10) XF (8) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (13) MS65 (9) MS64 (17) MS63 (14) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) VF20 (1) PF67 (3) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service ННР (11) NGC (44) PCGS (2) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (10)

AURORA (21)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (10)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (3)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (3)

MS67 (8)

MUNZE (1)

NIKO (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numisor (2)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (11)

RND (6)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (4)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

Знак (1)