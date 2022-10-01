Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint". Iron (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Iron
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint". Iron. This iron coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 799 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 675,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
