Pattern 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint". Iron (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint". Iron. This iron coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 799 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 675,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1)