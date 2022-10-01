Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint". Iron (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Iron

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" Iron - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint" Iron - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 7,21 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint". Iron. This iron coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 799 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 675,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1898 "Berlin Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

