Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1898 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 29534 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 595 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 26, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
