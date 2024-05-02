Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Auction House «Rare Coins»

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1898 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 29534 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (5)
  • MS67 (4)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 595 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction MS67 - July 21, 2022
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction MS67 - May 26, 2021
Seller MS67
Date May 26, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1898 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

