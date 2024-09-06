Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech". Silver (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight null g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Medal
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2762 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 8,750. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.
