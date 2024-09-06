Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech". Silver (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2762 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 8,750. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)