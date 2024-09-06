Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech". Silver (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: AUREA Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Medal
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2762 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 8,750. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Numisbalt (1)
Russia Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Lyubech", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
