Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow". Silver (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight null g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Medal
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7561 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5983 $
Price in auction currency 540000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
