Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow". Silver (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Medal
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7561 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Russia Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5983 $
Price in auction currency 540000 RUB
Russia Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow" at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Medal 1898 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander II in Moscow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

