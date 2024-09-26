Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1898 (АГ). Alignment of the sides 180 degrees (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Alignment of the sides 180 degrees
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 25,877,842
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1898 with mark (АГ). Alignment of the sides 180 degrees. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 922 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search