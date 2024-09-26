Rouble 1898 (АГ). Alignment of the sides 180 degrees (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1898 with mark (АГ). Alignment of the sides 180 degrees. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 922 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition XF (1)