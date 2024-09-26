Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1898 (АГ). Alignment of the sides 180 degrees (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Alignment of the sides 180 degrees

Obverse Rouble 1898 (АГ) Alignment of the sides 180 degrees - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1898 (АГ) Alignment of the sides 180 degrees - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 25,877,842

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1898 with mark (АГ). Alignment of the sides 180 degrees. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 922 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Russia Rouble 1898 (АГ) at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
