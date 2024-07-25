1 Kopek 1898 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1898 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 816 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (66) AU (30) XF (10) VF (6) F (1) No grade (38) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (16) MS64 (17) MS63 (6) MS62 (9) MS61 (5) AU58 (1) AU55 (5) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) DETAILS (1) RB (13) BN (42) Service NGC (39) PCGS (7) RNGA (2) CGC (2) ННР (7) ECC (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (7)

AURORA (16)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (3)

Imperial Coin (13)

Katz (17)

MS67 (7)

MUNZE (2)

Niemczyk (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (10)

Numisor (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (10)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (3)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (34)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)