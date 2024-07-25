Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1898 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 47,008,144
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (154)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1898 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 816 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1850 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 88 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
