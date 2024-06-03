Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1898 (*) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1898 with mark (*). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 42,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 725 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
