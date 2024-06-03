Rouble 1898 (*) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1898 with mark (*). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 42,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (17) AU (15) XF (33) VF (38) F (6) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (5) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (7) XF40 (5) VF35 (4) VF30 (7) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) F15 (1) PF66 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (1) ННР (3) RNGA (1)

