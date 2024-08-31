Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow". Gold (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31821 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26,400. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)