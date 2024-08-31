Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow". Gold (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Gold

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Medal
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31821 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26,400. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1912 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins Medal Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search