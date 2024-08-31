Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow". Gold (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight null g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Medal
- Year 1912
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31821 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26,400. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.
For the sale of Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
