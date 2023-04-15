Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow". Copper (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper (0,9)
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Medal
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place July 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
2085 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 7, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2575 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Hess Divo - March 6, 2014
Seller Hess Divo
Date March 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow" at auction Hess Divo - July 23, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date July 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

