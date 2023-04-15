Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow". Copper (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper (0,9)
- Weight null g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Medal
- Year 1912
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III in Moscow". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place July 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Hess Divo (2)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
2085 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2575 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date March 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
