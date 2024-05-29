Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Auction Prices (141) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1912 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33145 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS67 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
