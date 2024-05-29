Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 15,000,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (141) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1912 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33145 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (8)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (12)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (21)
  • Katz (16)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • MS67 (4)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • Naumann (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (2)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • VL Nummus (9)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS67 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numismatica Luciani - September 3, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1912 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search