20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1912
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1912 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 20,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
16512 $
Price in auction currency 1200000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
17929 $
Price in auction currency 1300000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
