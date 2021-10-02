20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1912 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 20,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) Service NGC (2)