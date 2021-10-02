Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1912 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 343 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 20,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
16512 $
Price in auction currency 1200000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
17929 $
Price in auction currency 1300000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1912 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search