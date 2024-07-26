Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 13,333,341
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1912
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (184) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1912 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition MS65 CGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS65 CGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
