15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1912 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (30) UNC (102) AU (19) XF (7) VF (1) No grade (19) Condition (slab) MS67 (7) MS66 (28) MS65 (23) MS64 (8) MS63 (13) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU50 (2) XF40 (1) PF67 (3) PF66 (1) PF65 (3) PF64 (9) PF63 (6) PF62 (3) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (8) Service PCGS (8) NGC (46) ННР (38) CGC (4) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (17)

AURORA (11)

CHS Basel Numismatics (4)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (4)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (7)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (12)

Katz (28)

Künker (3)

MS67 (15)

MUNZE (8)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (2)

NIKO (2)

Numisbalt (6)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (16)

RedSquare (2)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (6)

Russiancoin (16)

SINCONA (4)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)