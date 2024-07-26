Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 13,333,341

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (184) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1912 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (17)
  • AURORA (11)
  • CHS Basel Numismatics (4)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Katz (28)
  • Künker (3)
  • MS67 (15)
  • MUNZE (8)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (16)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition MS65 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS65 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

