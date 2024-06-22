Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1912
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (405)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 80,500. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10274 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
