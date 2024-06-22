Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 80,500. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (21) PROOFLIKE (5) UNC (181) AU (94) XF (81) VF (13) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS65 (4) MS64 (11) MS63 (22) MS62 (35) MS61 (26) MS60 (15) AU58 (21) AU55 (7) AU53 (7) AU50 (4) XF40 (1) PF65 (1) PF63 (2) PF62 (5) PF61 (2) PF60 (1) PL64 (1) PL62 (4) DETAILS (29) PL (17) Service RNGA (16) PCGS (16) ННР (23) NGC (68)

