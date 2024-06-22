Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (405)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 80,500. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10274 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1912 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Alexander III", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

