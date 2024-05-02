Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,533,341

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1912 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (6)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (18)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
3456 $
Price in auction currency 320000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

