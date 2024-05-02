3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1912 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (48) AU (24) XF (8) VF (5) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (8) MS64 (11) MS63 (4) MS62 (8) AU55 (3) AU53 (5) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) PF65 (5) PF63 (2) RD (3) RB (14) BN (20) Service ННР (12) NGC (21) PCGS (2) RNGA (3) ICG (1)

