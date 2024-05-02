Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1912 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,533,341
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1912
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1912 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
3456 $
Price in auction currency 320000 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
