Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,050,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (183)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1912 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

