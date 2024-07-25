Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1912 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,050,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1912
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (183)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1912 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (14)
- AURORA (5)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (9)
- COINSNET (3)
- Denga1700 (7)
- Empire (5)
- Imperial Coin (23)
- Katz (16)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (6)
- MUNZE (4)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NIKO (2)
- Numisbalt (7)
- Numisor (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (13)
- RedSquare (11)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (11)
- Russiancoin (25)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- UBS (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search