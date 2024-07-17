5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ "Type 1897-1915" (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1912 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (27) UNC (200) AU (18) XF (16) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS68 (3) MS67 (39) MS66 (22) MS65 (35) MS64 (14) MS63 (11) MS62 (15) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) PF67 (1) PF66 (4) PF65 (2) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) PF62 (10) PF60 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (3) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (98) ННР (24) PCGS (6) RNGA (11) РНГА (1)

