Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ "Type 1897-1915" (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ "Type 1897-1915" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ "Type 1897-1915" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (273)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1912 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date August 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

