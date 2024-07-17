Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ "Type 1897-1915" (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 3,000,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1912
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (273)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1912 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
