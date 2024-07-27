Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,111,221
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1912
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1551)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1912 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1099 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 3,600,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1739 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
