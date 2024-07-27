Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,111,221

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1551)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1912 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1099 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 3,600,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1739 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Nomisma - September 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Russia Rouble 1912 (ЭБ) at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
