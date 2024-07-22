Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ "Type 1911-1917" (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter 32,15 - 32,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,700,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1912
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1912 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33929 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
