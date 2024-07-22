Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ "Type 1911-1917" (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ "Type 1911-1917" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ "Type 1911-1917" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter 32,15 - 32,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,700,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1912 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33929 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (25)
  • AURORA (12)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (7)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Imperial Coin (14)
  • Katz (11)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1912 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search