5 Kopeks 1912 СПБ "Type 1911-1917" (Russia, Nicholas II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1912 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33929 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

