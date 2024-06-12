Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1912 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
10180 $
Price in auction currency 850000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1602 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Empire - June 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction AURORA - November 11, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS65 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction MS67 - April 24, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 24, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1912 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search