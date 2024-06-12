Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1912
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1912 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- MS67 (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
10180 $
Price in auction currency 850000 RUB
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1602 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS65 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 24, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search