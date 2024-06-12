15 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1912 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (13) XF (3) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS65 (3) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) DETAILS (2) PL (1) Service NGC (10) PCGS (2) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (5)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (3)

Katz (1)

Künker (2)

MS67 (2)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Rare Coins (2)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (2)

Schulman (1)

Знак (1)