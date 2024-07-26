Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1912
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (252)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1912 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 909 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,675. Bidding took place May 29, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
