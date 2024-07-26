Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (252)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1912 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 909 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,675. Bidding took place May 29, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (22)
  • AURORA (14)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins and Medals (15)
  • Coins.ee (14)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (4)
  • Haljak coin auction (8)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (22)
  • Katz (20)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coin Galleries (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (12)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • NIKO (4)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (15)
  • Numismatica Luciani (2)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (10)
  • Russiancoin (33)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1912 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1912 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search