Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty.". Relief strike (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Relief strike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1913
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1913 "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." with mark (ВС). Relief strike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGS
Selling price
417 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1913 "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty.", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
