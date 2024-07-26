Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty.". Relief strike (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Relief strike

Obverse Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." Relief strike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." Relief strike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1913 "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." with mark (ВС). Relief strike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGS
Selling price
417 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 157 EUR
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1913 "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty.", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

