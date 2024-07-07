Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty.". Flat strike (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Flat strike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1913
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (827) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1913 "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." with mark (ВС). Flat strike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 825,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (90)
- AURORA (82)
- Baldwin's (4)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (28)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (15)
- Coins.ee (20)
- COINSNET (2)
- Empire (42)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (6)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (16)
- Haljak coin auction (3)
- Heritage (6)
- Höhn (11)
- Hong Kong (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Imperial Coin (50)
- iNumis (12)
- Janas (2)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (47)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (89)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (5)
- MS67 (18)
- MUNZE (7)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (8)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (15)
- NIKO (17)
- Numedux (5)
- Numimarket (14)
- Numisbalt (29)
- Numismatica Ranieri (3)
- Numisor (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (40)
- Rauch (4)
- RND (15)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (29)
- Rzeszowski DA (12)
- Schulman (10)
- SINCONA (12)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Tosunidis Coin House (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (6)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (9)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 40
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1913 "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty.", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search