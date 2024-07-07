Rouble 1913 (ВС) "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty.". Flat strike (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1913 "In memory of the 300th anniversary of the Romanov dynasty." with mark (ВС). Flat strike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 825,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

