Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,300

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (225) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1914 "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" with mark (ВС). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1187 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 65,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6987 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
16742 $
Price in auction currency 1550000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1914 "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

