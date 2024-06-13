Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1914 (ВС) "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,300
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1914
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (225) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1914 "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut" with mark (ВС). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1187 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 65,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6987 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
16742 $
Price in auction currency 1550000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1914 "In memory of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Gangut", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
