10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1914 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (22) UNC (174) AU (22) XF (8) VF (4) No grade (44) Condition (slab) MS67 (15) MS66 (42) MS65 (22) MS64 (22) MS63 (16) MS62 (6) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) PF66 (4) PF65 (3) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) PF62 (2) PF61 (3) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (6) Service NGC (82) ННР (36) RNGA (4) NGS (1) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (17)

AURORA (22)

Baldwin's (2)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (4)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (5)

Empire (4)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (7)

Heritage (3)

Imperial Coin (26)

Janas (1)

Karamitsos (2)

Katz (24)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (2)

MS67 (18)

MUNZE (7)

Münzenonline (1)

Naumann (1)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (2)

NIKO (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (19)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Numisor (2)

Pegasus Auctions (2)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Rare Coins (10)

RedSquare (3)

RND (2)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)

Russian Heritage (10)

Russiancoin (39)

SINCONA (8)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

TMAJK sro (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (4)

VL Nummus (1)

WCN (2)

Wójcicki (1)