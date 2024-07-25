Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 51,250,015

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (275)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1914 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (17)
  • AURORA (22)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (5)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (7)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (26)
  • Janas (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (24)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MS67 (18)
  • MUNZE (7)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (19)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
  • Russian Heritage (10)
  • Russiancoin (39)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • TMAJK sro (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (4)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1914 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search