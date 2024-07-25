Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 51,250,015
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1914
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (275)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1914 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******

Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
