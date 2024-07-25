2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1914 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 29537 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (225) AU (41) XF (17) VF (2) No grade (48) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (35) MS64 (50) MS63 (28) MS62 (35) MS61 (5) MS60 (4) AU58 (13) AU55 (4) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (3) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (2) RD (25) RB (59) BN (79) PL (1) + (1) Service NGC (100) ННР (31) PCGS (12) RNGA (4) CGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (34)

AURORA (8)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (21)

COINSNET (2)

COINSTORE (2)

Denga1700 (6)

Empire (4)

Frühwald (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (18)

Heritage (3)

ibercoin (1)

Imperial Coin (40)

Inasta (1)

Katz (42)

Künker (4)

La Galerie Numismatique (4)

Marciniak (1)

MS67 (17)

MUNZE (13)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (22)

Pegasus Auctions (2)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (11)

Rauch (2)

RedSquare (12)

Rio de la Plata (1)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (14)

Russiancoin (33)

SINCONA (4)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Via (2)

Wójcicki (3)