Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000,014

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (348)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1914 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 29537 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (34)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (21)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Denga1700 (6)
  • Empire (4)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (18)
  • Heritage (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (40)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (42)
  • Künker (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (17)
  • MUNZE (13)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (22)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (12)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (14)
  • Russiancoin (33)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Via (2)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1914 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search