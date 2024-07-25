Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1914 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1914 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 29537 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
