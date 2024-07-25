3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1914 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1054 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (139) AU (37) XF (21) VF (1) F (1) No grade (19) Condition (slab) MS66 (8) MS65 (7) MS64 (31) MS63 (25) MS62 (15) MS61 (4) MS60 (2) AU58 (8) AU55 (6) AU53 (3) AU50 (4) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (3) PF64 (5) PF62 (2) DETAILS (4) RD (8) RB (40) BN (43) Service PCGS (8) NGC (59) ННР (16) CGC (2) RNGA (9)

