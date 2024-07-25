Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,166,681
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1914
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (235)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1914 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1054 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (26)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- AURORA (22)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (4)
- COINSNET (5)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (6)
- Empire (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Imperial Coin (28)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (20)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- MS67 (11)
- MUNZE (13)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (10)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Plata Torres (1)
- Rare Coins (13)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (5)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (11)
- Russiancoin (12)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search