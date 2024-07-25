Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 27,9 - 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,166,681

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (235)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1914 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1054 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Heritage - May 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1914 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

