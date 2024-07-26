Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 43,366,681

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (255)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1914 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (5)
  • Alexander (18)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (18)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (26)
  • Janas (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (27)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MS67 (14)
  • MUNZE (19)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (12)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • RedSquare (6)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (11)
  • Russiancoin (25)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • VL Nummus (4)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition MS66 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1914 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search