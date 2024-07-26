15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1914 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (21) UNC (155) AU (34) XF (10) VF (2) No grade (28) Condition (slab) MS68 (2) MS67 (6) MS66 (19) MS65 (33) MS64 (23) MS63 (15) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) PF67 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (3) PF64 (2) PF63 (2) PF62 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (3) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (65) ННР (29) CGC (3) RNGA (2) PCGS (8)

