15 Kopeks 1914 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 43,366,681
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1914
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (255)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1914 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition MS66 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
