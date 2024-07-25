Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1914 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 32,500,014

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (430)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1914 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8353 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place March 6, 2011.

Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1914 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

