1 Kopek 1914 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1914 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8353 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place March 6, 2011.

