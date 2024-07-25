Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1914 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 32,500,014
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1914
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (430)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1914 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8353 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place March 6, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
