Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,484,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (230)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1900 with mark (ФЗ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,400,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1333 $
Price in auction currency 115000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Russia Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

