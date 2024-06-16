Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1900 with mark (ФЗ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,400,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (22) AU (32) XF (57) VF (77) F (5) VG (1) No grade (25) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) MS62 (7) MS61 (3) MS60 (3) AU58 (5) AU55 (5) AU53 (9) AU50 (2) XF45 (14) XF40 (5) VF35 (6) VF30 (2) VF25 (2) VF20 (3) PF65 (2) PF63 (1) PF60 (3) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (3) Service NGC (32) RNGA (3) PCGS (5) ННР (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (19)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

AURORA (21)

CHS Basel Numismatics (3)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins and Medals (6)

Coins.ee (8)

COINSNET (5)

COINSTORE (2)

Empire (12)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Heritage (8)

HERVERA (2)

Höhn (2)

ibercoin (1)

Imperial Coin (24)

Katz (9)

Künker (11)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

London Coins (1)

MS67 (5)

MUNZE (3)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (3)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (22)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (13)

Rauch (3)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (8)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (2)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (2)

WAG (2)

WCN (2)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (3)