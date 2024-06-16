Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1900 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,484,007
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1900
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1900 with mark (ФЗ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,400,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2008.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1333 $
Price in auction currency 115000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
