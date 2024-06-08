Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1904 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,010
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1904
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1904 with mark (АР). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 170,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6738 $
Price in auction currency 600000 RUB
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
185552 $
Price in auction currency 170000 CHF
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
