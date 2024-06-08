Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1904 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1904 (АР) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1904 (АР) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,010

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1904 with mark (АР). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 170,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia Rouble 1904 (АР) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6738 $
Price in auction currency 600000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1904 (АР) at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
185552 $
Price in auction currency 170000 CHF
Russia Rouble 1904 (АР) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1904 (АР) at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1904 (АР) at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1904 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1904 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1904 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1904 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1904 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1904 (АР) at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1904 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1904 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1904 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1904 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1904 (АР) at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Rouble 1904 (АР) at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1904 (АР) at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1904 (АР) at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1904 (АР) at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1904 (АР) at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1904 (АР) at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Russia Rouble 1904 (АР) at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1904 (АР) at auction Rauch - June 5, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1904 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search