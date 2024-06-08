Rouble 1904 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1904 with mark (АР). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 170,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2024.

