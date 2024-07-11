Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1903 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 55,519
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1903
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1903 with mark (АР). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1069 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 4,800,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
