Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1903 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1903 (АР) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1903 (АР) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 55,519

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1903 with mark (АР). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1069 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 4,800,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
31601 $
Price in auction currency 31601 USD
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
635 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition PF65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1903 (АР) at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1903 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
