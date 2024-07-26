Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,608,021
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1901
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (698) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1901 with mark (ФЗ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 835 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 3,600,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- Alexander (78)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- AURORA (51)
- BAC (13)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- CHS Basel Numismatics (4)
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (14)
- Coins.ee (20)
- COINSNET (12)
- Denga1700 (4)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Empire (22)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (4)
- Heritage (18)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Höhn (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Imperial Coin (54)
- Inasta (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Katz (52)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (27)
- Marciniak (4)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- MS67 (11)
- MUNZE (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (6)
- Niemczyk (8)
- NIKO (14)
- Numedux (3)
- Numimarket (7)
- Numisbalt (65)
- OLNZ (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Pesek Auctions (4)
- Rare Coins (43)
- Rauch (8)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (5)
- Roma Numismatics (3)
- Russian Heritage (35)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (18)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- Tosunidis Coin House (1)
- UBS (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (10)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (7)
- Знак (3)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 34
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search