Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,608,021

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1901 with mark (ФЗ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 835 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 3,600,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 88 EUR
Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

