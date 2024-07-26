Rouble 1901 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1901 with mark (ФЗ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 835 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 3,600,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (18) UNC (92) AU (129) XF (191) VF (189) F (10) VG (1) No grade (65) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (13) MS63 (20) MS62 (19) MS61 (7) MS60 (4) AU58 (20) AU55 (17) AU53 (8) AU50 (31) XF45 (17) XF40 (26) VF35 (11) VF30 (8) VF25 (1) VF20 (5) F15 (1) VG8 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (4) PF62 (5) DETAILS (16) CAMEO (1) PL (1) Service NGC (74) PCGS (20) ННР (14) RNGA (11) CGC (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)

Alexander (78)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

AURORA (51)

BAC (13)

Baldwin's (2)

Bid & Grow Auctions (1)

Busso Peus (1)

CHS Basel Numismatics (4)

Cieszyńskie CN (3)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (14)

Coins.ee (20)

COINSNET (12)

Denga1700 (4)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Empire (22)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (2)

Gorny & Mosch (9)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (4)

Heritage (18)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Höhn (2)

ibercoin (1)

Imperial Coin (54)

Inasta (1)

iNumis (2)

Katz (52)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (27)

Marciniak (4)

MDC Monaco (1)

MS67 (11)

MUNZE (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

New York Sale (6)

Niemczyk (8)

NIKO (14)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (7)

Numisbalt (65)

OLNZ (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Pesek Auctions (4)

Rare Coins (43)

Rauch (8)

RedSquare (1)

RND (5)

Roma Numismatics (3)

Russian Heritage (35)

Russiancoin (3)

Rzeszowski DA (18)

SINCONA (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (4)

Tosunidis Coin House (1)

UBS (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (10)

WCN (7)

WDA - MiM (4)

Wójcicki (7)

Знак (3)